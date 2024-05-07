Day nine: Negotiations with administrators continue on ninth day of Library Mall encampment

The pro-Palestine encampment demonstration on the University of Wisconsin campus has remained for over a week, entering its ninth day today.

UW faculty, staff and students stood before Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin at a Faculty Senate meeting Monday. Many denounced the use of law enforcement to remove the encampment May 1, and called on university administrators to keep the interests of the entire campus community in mind.

Mnookin also met with a group of Jewish, pro-Israel students Monday. The group of students presented a group of 12 requests, asking the university to “take a stand against hate and promote the spirit of the Wisconsin Idea.”

Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison, one of the groups leading the protest, has scheduled several meetings and teach-in demonstrations throughout the day today.

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

7:06 p.m.

The Madison City Council meeting is underway. The Badger Herald will provide a separate report of the resolution to support for student protesters and reaffirm a call for a ceasefire in Gaza, and will resume reporting on the encampment tomorrow morning.

— Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.

5:20 p.m.

UW spokesperson John Lucas confirmed a meeting had been held between UW administration and protest organizers earlier today. While details of the meeting are still to come, Lucas said “discussions are expected to continue.”

— Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.

2:14 p.m.

A protest organizer gave a teach-in titled “Military funding and scientific research at UW–Madison.” The speaker highlighted the role of military funding that supports some UW research, including a recent study on detecting brain injury, conducted in partnership with the Office of Naval Research.

— Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.

1:28 p.m.

The Madison City Council will hear a resolution at its Tuesday evening meeting to support the rights of student encampment protesters and to reaffirm a Dec. 6 unanimous vote calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution’s co-sponsors include District 2 Ald. Juliana Bennett, District 6 Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 7 Ald. Nasra Wehelie, District 17 Ald. Sabrina Madison and District 4 Ald. Mike Verveer.

Protest organizers are calling for speakers to express support for the resolution during the meeting’s public hearing portion, according to an Instagram post from SJP UW–Madison.

— Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.

11:20 a.m.

A protest organizer announced negotiators are currently meeting with members of UW administration.

The speaker reviewed the protest’s community guidelines and demands, specifically listing elements of their “ethical divestment” plan, which calls for divestment from “arms manufacturing, operations in occupied territories and the management of private prisons.”

— Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.

11:04 a.m.

Over 50 UW student organizations have expressed support for the encampment demonstration, according to post made to the SJP UW–Madison Instagram.

— Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.

8:22 a.m.

On Monday, the Union Council Executive Committee of the Wisconsin Union Directorate issued a statement regarding the usage of Memorial Union as the location to process demonstrators who were arrested May 1.

“The selection of Memorial Union by the campus for this purpose was antithetical to the Union’s mission,” the statement said.

The committee denounced the decision to use Memorial Union for this purpose last week, and pledged not to support a similar decision in the future.

— Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.

8:05 a.m.

As rain falls, the encampment remains peaceful. There is a group of protesters seated in “The People’s Kitchen,” but many remain in their tents.

— Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.