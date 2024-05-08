How boys make TikToks: UW students gain huge internet following

Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Paige Valley
Jack Couey squeals in excitement in front of the Kohl Center while Killian Weston films him for a TikTok. Both are incredibly expressive with their expressions and voices, which combined with their humor, perfectly encapsulates Gen Z.

If you spot Killian Weston and Jack Couey out and about, you may not notice anything other than average University of Wisconsin students going about their day. While this is true, they also have amassed a collective following of 327,000 followers on TikTok, and they are not stopping anytime soon. Both are freshmen at UW and are cementing themselves as campus micro-celebrities. I spent an afternoon with Weston and Couey to learn about the method behind their TikTok madness.

Weston — better known as “K West” — first gained popularity in late 2021 from creating videos humorously mocking the difference between how girls and guys go about everyday activities. While the videos are heavily based upon gender stereotypes, the two inject a sense of ridiculousness that seems to perfectly encapsulates Gen Z’s humor and life at UW.

Paige Valley
Killian Weston (left) and Jack Couey walk down University Ave. as they head to the Kohl Center to film their first TikTok of the day. The two typically film on Tuesdays, but do not come in with a game plan, instead making video ideas up on the spot. Today the concept they are building around is a promotion for the app "BeReal".
