State Sen. Diane Hesselbein voted new Senate minority leader

State Sen. Diane Hesselbein (D-Middleton) is the new Wisconsin Senate minority leader after being elected to the position last week by the Senate Democratic Caucus, according to a press release from the caucus’ assistant leader, Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick).

This comes as the current minority leader, Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison), announced that she will be stepping down from her position to run for Dane County Executive next November.

This is a pivotal time in the Wisconsin Legislature for Democrats as the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s newfound liberal majority is set to invalidate current district maps drawn by Republicans, according to NBC. Democrats are hopeful for this redistricting as it will likely boost their numbers in the legislature, potentially setting them up for a majority.

“This is a time of great possibility for Wisconsin,” Sen. Smith said in the press release. “Sen. Hesselbein will provide us with solid leadership heading into a difficult and exciting year. We have a lot to do to continue the prep needed to build a strong Senate Democratic Caucus and majority.”

Sen. Hesselbein will work to make sure the entire Democratic caucus and its constituents are represented and that each and every one has a voice, according to a statement released following her election.

“I am proud to have the support of my colleagues to lead efforts going forward and make our caucus even larger and more effective,” Sen. Hesselbein said in her statement. “It is an honor and I look forward to the challenge.”