State Sen. Melissa Agard announces campaign for Dane County Executive

The view of the Capitol from State St Kennedy Slater

Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) announced her campaign for Dane County Executive Thursday morning, according to a campaign press release.

Agard was born and raised in Dane County, and has represented Wisconsin Senate District 16 since November 2020. In November 2022, Agard was unanimously elected as the Senate’s Democratic leader.

Prior to serving on the state Senate, Agard served eight years in the Wisconsin State Assembly and two years on the Dane County Board.

In her campaign announcement, Agard pointed to her work and dedication to improving the lives of people in Dane County.

“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Dane County Executive, and I hope that the voters will join me as I embark on this next chapter in my service to our community,” Agard said in the release.

Agard’s announcement follows Joe Parisi’s October announcement that he will retire from the Dane County Executive Board effective May 2024. Agard said she is running to build on the progress made by Parsisi, and former assistant attorney general of Wisconsin Kathleen Falk, to “create a forward-thinking county government ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

“Dane County can be a national example of a community with authentic progressive values — where everyone is welcome and has access to the quality of life services they need to thrive,” Agard said in the release.

The general election for Dane County Executive will be held Nov. 5, 2024.