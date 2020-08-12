Tuesday night, Wisconsin held a partisan primary which included races for democratic nominations for state senate 26th district seat and state assembly 76th district — both seats represent constituents in the downtown Madison area.

Kelda Roys won the Democratic primary for the 26th district, earning 40% of votes. Roys competed against Nada Elmikashfi, Aisha Moe, Amani Latimer Burris, Brian Benford, William Henry Davis III and John Imes for the spot.

Roys will go on to the general election in November — there is not a Republican candidate running for the position. Senator Fred Risser previously held the spot, but retired in March after serving the state for 64 years in the position.

Roys thanked those who voted for her in a video posted to Twitter.

“Thank you for the trust that you’ve placed in me by voting for me,” Roys said. “I will work every single day to be worthy of the opportunity that you provided me with and to enact the big structural changes we so desperately need.”

Francesca Hong won the democratic nomination for the 76th district assembly spot, with 28% of the vote. Six other Democrats ran on the ballot, including Heather Driscoll, Dewey Bredeson, Tyrone Cratic Williams, Nicki Vander Meulen, Marsha Rummel and Ali Maresh.

Hong will face Patrick Hull in the November general election, who won the Republican primary uncontested. Representative Chris Taylor previously held the seat — Taylor announced she would not be running for reelection last March.

Hong posted a thank you message to her Twitter.

“I woke up today proud to be a mom, a service industry worker and community organizer,” Hong said. “I will always be these 3 things. I’m also a proud Korean American and ready to represent the AAPI community in WI. I am grateful for a community that gives me space to be proud”