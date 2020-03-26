Senate President Fred Risser, D-Madison, announces the smoking ban compromise at the Capitol. The Badger Herald archives

Democratic Senator Fred Risser announced he will be retiring at the end of his term after serving for 64 years, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Risser, 92, was first elected in 1962, making him the longest serving state or national legislator in U.S. history. Risser is also the last World War II veteran still remaining in either the state or nation’s legislatures.

The primary election to fill Risser’s former seat is on August 11. Currently there are 3 candidates, all Democratic — Nada Elmikashfi, A University of Wisconsin senior, William Henry Davis III, former Lt. Gov. candidate and Aisha Moe, a recent UW graduate.

Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, has also announced she won’t be seeking re-election to her Assembly seat or any other legislative seat, according to the State Journal.

Risser made his announcement in a tweet, Thursday afternoon.