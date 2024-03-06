Evers approves funding for UW–Madison engineering building, campus improvements

Gov. Evers signed legislation Wednesday approving capital project investments for the Universities of Wisconsin, including funding for a new UW–Madison engineering building, according to a press release.

The decision comes after Evers previously proposed investing in a new engineering building in his 2023-25 Capital Budget. Republicans in the Wisconsin State Legislature rejected funding June 1, 2023, but came to a deal Dec. 13 with the UW Board of Regents to cut diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in exchange for funding to create a new engineering building, among other provisions, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald.

“I’m glad to see this first step move forward today despite unnecessary delays largely driven by partisan politics, but much work remains,” Gov. Evers said in the release. “I will continue to fight to make the substantial investments in higher education that we need across our state, and I remain hopeful members of the Legislature will decide to join me in this important work.”

UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said the new engineering building will allow the campus to educate around 1,000 more undergraduate engineers, helping to meet industry demand in Wisconsin in a statement released Wednesday.

The funding plan also includes renovation projects in Kronshage, Jorns and Humphrey residence halls, Mnookin said.

In addition, current Wisconsin law requires tuition paid by Minnesota students in excess of the Wisconsin resident tuition rate to be deposited in the state’s general fund, according to the press release. Now, UW will retain the tuition and other revenues received.

“This will have a significant impact for campuses, including UW–Madison, and allow for more investment in educating the students we serve from both states,” Mnookin said.