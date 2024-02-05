UWPD investigates sexual assault in Southeast campus residence hall

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department is actively investigating a sexual assault that occurred in a southeast campus residence hall, according to a Crime Warning email sent to UW students Monday evening.

The assault occurred in the early morning hours Sunday Feb. 4, according to the email. It was reported Monday.

According to the email, UW-Madison prohibits sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual harassment and sexual exploitation.

“These acts will not be tolerated on campus and may be a violation of Wisconsin law as well as the University’s Sexual Harassment and Sexual Violence policy,” the email said.

In 2022, 16 of the 25 reported on-campus rapes in 2022 occurred in student housing, according to the 2023 UWPD Annual Security & Fire Safety Report.

This is an active and ongoing story. This article will be updated with developments.

Resources regarding sexual assault:

UHS Survivor Services: [email protected] , 608-265-5600 ext 3

www.uhs.wisc.edu/survivor/ Self-schedule using Starfish app

Rape Crisis Center: (608)-251-7273

Let’s Talk: uhs.wisc.edu/wellness/lets-talk

Room to be Safe: For Queer survivors of violence: (414) 856-LGBT (5428)

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

To report an incident to law enforcement, contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.

To report a concern to the university, contact the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program at https://go.wisc.edu/report