Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Archival photo of Bascom Hall on a sunny day. Sept. 9, 2022.
Mnookin joins university leaders to advance student free expression, civic preparedness
by Jones Millstone-Rivo April 26, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
MPD opens death investigation after MFD retrieves individual from Lake Mendota Friday morning
by The Badger Herald April 26, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Vintage Spirits & Grill from February 2024.
Welcome summer with Madison's outdoor restaurants
by Jenna Innab April 26, 2024
Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson at a Thursday morning press conference to discuss safety ahead of the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 25, 2024.
Students make safety plans for Mifflin Street Block Party, raise concerns over enforcement
by Margaret Shreiner April 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of housing on East Johnson Street. September 1, 2023.
City of Madison approves new zoning code to increase accessory dwelling units
by Anna Kristoff April 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of student studying at Memorial Library. February 26, 2022.
Blk Pwr Coalition launches scholarship program to support Black students
by Brianna Davis April 25, 2024
Advertisements

Mnookin joins university leaders to advance student free expression, civic preparedness

‘College Presidents for Civic Preparedness’ work to uphold Institute for Citizens and Scholars’ three key principles on campuses across US
by Jones Millstone-Rivo
April 26, 2024
Archival+photo+of+Bascom+Hall+on+a+sunny+day.+Sept.+9%2C+2022.+
Edward Kustner
Archival photo of Bascom Hall on a sunny day. Sept. 9, 2022.

University of Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin announced April 23 her participation in College Presidents for Civic Preparedness, a consortium of 60 university leaders working to bolster student engagement in well-informed discourse.

The Institute for Citizens and Scholars — a nonprofit dedicated to cultivating networks that develop young people as effective citizens — convened the consortium. Participants are encouraged to reflect the institute’s shared civic commitments — educating for democracy, preparing students for a vibrant, diverse and contentious society and protecting free inquiry, according to the organization’s website.

Institute for Citizens and Scholars  President Raj Vinnatoka said in an email statement to The Badger Herald that university leaders participating in the consortium are initiating numerous efforts to directly engage students, including at UW.

Advertisements

Participants in this consortium believe it is higher education’s responsibility to provide students with critical civic skills, Vinnakota said.

The Institute works to uphold education as a public good in order to ensure young people are ready to enter the public sphere and become effective leaders, Vinnakota said.

“In an increasingly polarized society, many students are encountering diversity for the first time on a tangible, personal, daily basis,” Vinnakota said. “It’s a critical time when they need to develop the skills, habits, practices, and norms to live in a multicultural and interconnected democracy.”

The Discussion Project, which was founded in 2017 to advance this goal at UW, seeks to engage students in productive dialogue that exposes them to different perspectives.

Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson at a Thursday morning press conference to discuss safety ahead of the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 25, 2024.
Students make safety plans for Mifflin Street Block Party, raise concerns over enforcement
Badger Herald archival photo of student studying at Memorial Library. February 26, 2022.
Blk Pwr Coalition launches scholarship program to support Black students
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Tuition hike will offload university financial pressures, may strain student budgets, expert says
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building.
UWPD investigation of Wednesday battery ongoing

The Discussion Project Program Director Lynn Glueck said it’s mission is to help instructors facilitate high-quality classroom discussion to improve student engagement.

As part of the Mnookin’s work with College Presidents for Civic Preparedness, The Discussion Project has begun Deliberation Dinners, where students will have the opportunity to engage in constructive discourse along with peers coming from diverse backgrounds.

“It’s not a debate, it’s really a discussion where you’re inquiring into ideas and asking, ‘Here’s this issue, but what should we do?’” Glueck said. “The point isn’t to come to a consensus on what to do, it’s to just dig in and think about all of the options, weigh them, and learn together.”

UW Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor said April 23 that in regards to protests and demonstrations, the fall 2024 semester will be “absolutely very busy.”

Vinnatoka said the shared set of civic commitments created by the Insitute provide guidance to university leaders on valuing free expression — including ideas that some people may consider offensive or wrong. Vinnatoka said these principles also work to ensure free expression is not an open license for speech that is intentionally abusive, harassing, discriminatory or harmful to others.

“It does so by prioritizing free inquiry, subjecting views to the scrutiny of others, creating an argument, and a base of evidence with the power to persuade,” Vinnatoka said. “That’s what free inquiry does – elevate a speech right into a civic discipline.”

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
MPD opens death investigation after MFD retrieves individual from Lake Mendota Friday morning
Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson at a Thursday morning press conference to discuss safety ahead of the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 25, 2024.
Students make safety plans for Mifflin Street Block Party, raise concerns over enforcement
Badger Herald archival photo of housing on East Johnson Street. September 1, 2023.
City of Madison approves new zoning code to increase accessory dwelling units
Badger Herald archival photo of student studying at Memorial Library. February 26, 2022.
Blk Pwr Coalition launches scholarship program to support Black students
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Tuition hike will offload university financial pressures, may strain student budgets, expert says
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building.
UWPD investigation of Wednesday battery ongoing
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *