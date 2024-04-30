Live updates: Encampment demonstration on Library Mall enters its second day

Students and community members holding a demonstration remained on the University of Wisconsin campus overnight. The demonstration began April 29 at 9 a.m., and comes amid a wave of student demonstrations in response to the war in Gaza on college campuses across the nation.

In an Instagram post ahead of the beginning of the second day of the demonstration, Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison called for UW’s divestment from the state of Israel. The same message underscored Monday’s demonstration.

Monday evening, UW leadership addressed the campus community in a statement. The statement restated campus and state policy regarding protest and encampment under Chapter 18 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, which defines and prohibits camping on university property. The UW administrators said in the statement that once protesters are in compliance with these policies, a meeting can be arranged to discuss the demands made during the day Monday.

A heightened presence of UW Police Department officers was seen around the encampment Monday night. Officers from law enforcement units across the city and state were seen congregating at the Fluno Center carrying zip tie handcuffs and gas masks, but there was no use of chemical weapons and no arrests were made in the encampment at night.

This is a developing story. See live updates below.