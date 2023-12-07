Stress, academic pressure rise around final exam season

In the past decade, depression and suicide rates in the United States have been rising strongly, especially for college students, according to University of Wisconsin professor of human ecology and psychiatry Dr. Charles Raison.

Academic pressure sets people up to be more depressed and anxious, especially those who are already sensitive to stressors, according to Raison.

As the semester progresses and moves toward finals season, depression and anxiety rates creep higher, Raison said.

“There is a very reliable pattern, which is that people’s depression tends to get worse as they approach finals and midterms, and tends to drop a lot over the break,” Raison said.

There are higher numbers of people that reach out for mental health services around midterms and final exam season, as well as a higher level of distress from those University Health Services is currently seeing, according to Associate Director of Clinical Services at UHS Ellen Marks.

Counseling as well as a service called Let’s Talk — informal, confidential consultations at no cost for UW students — is available all year through UHS. These services, while available all year, can be something to lean on during finals season, Marks said.

“I think it’s [Let’s Talk] is particularly helpful around this time of year, where a student might not need ongoing mental health support, but in this period of … time in particular, they could use some additional support,” Marks said.

Let’s Talk gives opportunities for drop-in talks with counselors, with both virtual and in-person options. When in-person, consultations are spread across campus in locations such as the Red Gym, College Library or other locations UHS knows students are located, according to Marks.

Appointments for Let’s Talk are much more readily available than normal UHS services, often available in a day or two, Marks said.

“The appointments are half an hour and tend to be more solution-focused,” Marks said. “It’s really great as it’s not a big time commitment, but students can quickly and easily access support with a counselor.”

Over the course of the semester, UHS has been hosting THRIVE workshops to support academics, relationships and overall wellbeing, according to its website. The last workshop of the semester, titled “Test anxiety,” will take place Dec. 12 and is designed to help build skills, provide resources and offer academic support to those in attendance, Associate Director of Campus and Community Engagement at UHS Brittany Howell said.

Exam season is already a stressful time for students, so when it is paired with end of semester final projects and exams all due in a short period of time, it makes it harder on students, Marks said.

“And at the same time, the weather — it’s getting colder — so folks who may have been coping or taking care of their mental health by getting outside or exercising outside may be having to shift what they’re doing to be able to take care of themselves,” Marks said.

Academic performance is often tied directly to a student’s identity, so performance on exams can be a matter of who they are as people, something UHS is aware of and thinking about, Marks said.

Students are also individual in their needs, which is why it is important to pay attention to changes and feelings as the semester progresses, Howell said.

“Some of the basics you can do as a student is focusing on your sleep, your eating, your body changes and trying to address those,” Howell said. “So whether that means getting more sleep or eating healthier meals, or being able to eat with friends and not be alone … giving yourself grace, embracing imperfection, allowing yourself to make mistakes and knowing that you don’t have to be perfect all the time.”

Howell also said that looking at the bigger picture can help students move forward during stressful periods. Rather than getting caught up in every grade and assignment, students can relieve academic pressure on themselves by realizing one exam won’t dictate their entire career, Howell said.

A lot of old wives tales have merit when trying to live a healthier lifestyle, according to Raison.

Getting enough sleep, not partying too much and eating healthier will all help combat the academic stress which leads to heightened depression, Raison said. Further, while there are certainly challenges associated with accessing professional help, seeking professional care is very important for people experiencing ongoing mental health symptoms, Raison said.

UHS offers a 24-hour crisis line which students are always welcome to call, even if they are unsure if what they are experiencing counts as a crisis, Howell said.

“If it feels like a crisis, or if students feel like they need support in that moment, they should always just call to talk to someone who can provide support,” Howell said. “Folks are also able to walk in when we’re open between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to talk to a counselor.”