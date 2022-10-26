The Democratic Party of Wisconsin held an early voting event Oct. 26 with Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Governor Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Lieutenant Governor candidate Sara Rodriguez, Congressman Mark Pocan and State Representative Francesca Hong.

The event was held at Mosse Humanities Building, where hundreds of students and community members waited in line to hear the guests discuss the importance of voter turnout in the upcoming election, as well as what issues are at stake.

Representative Mark Pocan (D-Wis. 2nd District) described the Democratic Party as the party that is listening to and supporting students in Madison.

“We are the party of expanding student financial aid, alleviating student debt, doubling Pell grants and making college more affordable,” Pocan said.

Pocan represents the 2nd Congressional District of Wisconsin, which spans the city of Madison and surrounding areas.

Pocan also expressed support for abortion rights, a higher minimum wage and legalizing marijuana.

“At the Wisconsin Department of Justice, we fight every day for public safety, we fight to protect our environment, we fight to protect consumers and we fight to protect equal justice under the law,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

Kaul discussed how Governor Evers and himself announced they were going to court to block the enforcement of Wisconsin’s “draconian 19th century” abortion ban four days after Roe was overturned. He also stressed the importance of voting, referencing the state’s history of close elections. In 2018, Kaul won the election by a 0.65% margin, and Governor Evers won by a 1.09% margin, according to Kaul.

Governor Tony Evers attacked his opponent Tim Michels’ stance on a number of issues including abortion, gun control, education and climate change.

“He is somebody that wants to criminalize abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest,” Evers said. “I believe that women have the right to an abortion, and they shouldn’t have to check with Tim Michels first.”

Evers also said Michels does not believe in any sort of gun control, does not believe in climate change and wants to defund public education.

When Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren came to the stage, she discussed the Democratic Party’s stance on hot topic issues including abortion, climate change, voting rights and the economy.

“Republicans want this economy to work better for millionaires and billionaires, but Mandela, Tony and Josh are committed to making this economy work for everyone,” Warren said.

As we see catastrophic effects of climate change, Republicans embrace climate deniers and take big oil money, according to Warren. While Republicans have embraced election deniers, Democrats believe that every American citizen is entitled to vote and to have that vote count, Warren said.

Warren also directly attacked Senator Ron Johnson.

“While working families struggle from paycheck to paycheck, Ron Johnson fights for tax loopholes for millionaires and billionaires,” Warren said. “In fact, his family trust hasn’t paid any taxes since 2016, and that’s why we’re here to support Mandela Barnes.”

After the rally, attendees went to the Memorial Union to vote early and took pictures with Warren outside of the Humanities building.