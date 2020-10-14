The University of Wisconsin Police Department is investigating anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi graffiti found on a campus building Sunday evening.

UWPD responded to a report about the graffiti on the Gard Storyteller’s Circle at Muir Knoll the same evening and removed the graffiti. UWPD Public Information Officer Marc Lovicott said in a phone call with The Badger Herald that the investigation is ongoing.

“Obviously what we’re seeing is extremely disturbing and has no place on our campus, and it’s something we are taking very seriously as a police department,” Lovicott said. “We received the report and quickly went out and investigated to see if we could talk to people nearby who might have seen anything and that investigation continues.”

Lovicott said UWPD will continue to ask the public if they saw anything or have any information about the incident to call the tip line.

In a statement to The Badger Herald, UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone said the university will investigate the incident to ensure everyone on campus feels safe.

“UW-Madison opposes bias and hate and remains dedicated to fostering a campus community where everyone feels welcome and supported,” McGlone said. “UW police and facilities staff responded to this incident, removed the graffiti and are investigating.”

UW had a previous incident with anti-Semitic graffiti in 2016, in which neo-Nazi symbols were found on the UW Bookstore and near Engineering Mall.

Other hateful and racist graffiti incidents have taken place on campus throughout this year, including white supremacist graffiti at Library Mall and adjacent off-campus buildings in early September.

The Madison Police Department also investigated several graffiti incidents this summer in which Black Lives Matter signs were defaced with the letters “KKK” spray-painted in red on the signs, referencing the Ku Klux Klan.

McGlone also highlighted organizations students can use as resources, stating that students can contact University Health Services at (608)-265-5600 and select option nine. Employees are able to get resources and assistance from the Employee Assistance Office.

The Badger Herald has submitted a records request to view the full report for this incident.