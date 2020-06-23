The Madison Police Department is currently investigating the damage of several Black Lives Matter yard signs and the theft of Trump 2020 yard signs.

MPD opened an investigation into several cases of damaged or stolen yard signs in the East District neighborhood of Madison on Monday morning, according to the MPD police report.

Several BLM yard signs were defaced with the letters “KKK” spray-painted in red on the signs, referencing the Ku Klux Klan. Two of the victims lived on Dawes St., a third on Schenck St. on the east side of Madison.

Community members said the BLM signs were posted in their yards last week, according to NBC15. One of the victims who spoke with NBC15 on Monday said the incident was “heartbreaking,” providing a “reminder that we have a long way to go to change things here in the city.”

The police report noted several other similar BLM signs in the area were not damaged.

Additionally, another resident in the area, on Bradford Lane, had several Trump signs stolen from his yard. The stolen items included three yard signs that read “Trump 2020” and “Support F-35.” A banner that read “Trump 2020 No More Bull” was also stolen from the resident.

MPD encouraged anyone with information on any of the cases to report tips by phone or on their website.