The University of Wisconsin Police Department charged a Madison man Thursday for racist graffiti spray-painted on campus buildings last week, according to a UWPD incident report.

UWPD charged Madison resident John Englert, 71, with graffiti, and bail jumping. UWPD officers identified Englert on security cameras around campus during the time of the graffiti. Two UW buildings, the University Book Store and the Extension Building were tagged, as well as several other off-campus buildings in the area.

UW responds to white supremacist graffiti at Library Mall, adjacent off-campus buildingsThe University of Wisconsin responded to several instances of racist graffiti spray-painted at multiple locations around Library Mall early Thursday Read…

The graffiti contained white supremacist messages, which UW promptly cleaned up upon discovering it last Thursday, UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott said in a statement.

Englert is the alleged perpetrator of the multiple graffiti tags with racist and hateful messages. Madison’s city security cameras captured footage of Englert spray painting the tags on buildings around the State Street area with similar messages found on campus buildings, according to the report.

Englert was booked in the Dane County Jail on similar charges following his arrest by UWPD.