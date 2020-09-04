Public Health Madison & Dane County and the University of Wisconsin directed nine fraternities and sororities in off-campus housing to quarantine for 14 days due to increased COVID-19 spread within the Greek life communities.

According to a UW press release, 38 members — out of a total of 420 — have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 2.

In the press release, Executive Director of University Health Services Jake Baggott said their aim is to stop any further spread of COVID-19 among students and the Madison community.

“We’re working closely with county health officials, student leaders, chapter advisors and the housing corporations that own the chapter houses to address this quickly and thoroughly,” Baggott said.

All members of UW sororities and fraternities must get tested by Tuesday, Sept. 8 at an on-campus testing site. According to PHMDC, students who violate the quarantine and isolation orders face a fine up to $10,000 and involuntary quarantine.

Since the beginning of the fall semester, many universities across the country have experienced a sharp rise in their student population’s COVID-19 cases. Thursday, Indiana University recommended all 40 of its Greek life residences to close due to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor said UW is committed to addressing concerns and risks quickly in order to keep everyone in the community as safe as possible.

“Our students’ commitment to following public health directives is an essential part of that effort,” Reesor said in the press release.