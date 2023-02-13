Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day isn’t the only thing happening this week. Check out all these events happening on campus and enjoy some fun performances this weekend.

The Wolves drama department show

The University of Wisconsin theater and drama department is putting on “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe, starting Thursday, Feb. 16. “The Wolves” is a Pulitzer Prize finalist about a girls indoor soccer team and the struggles they face. This show will run until Feb. 26, and is held in Vilas Hall at various times throughout its run.

Condom week with Sex Out Loud

For national condom week, Sex Out Loud is hosting several events. These include condom rose making at 5:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Pleasure Program at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and a Social Justice Hub event at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

What to do in Madison this Valentine’s DayValentine’s Day holds different meanings for different people — serving as a day of festivities for some and a day Read…

Miss America Homecoming Celebration

UW student and 2023 Miss America pageant winner Grace Stanke, will have an official homecoming celebration at Memorial Union this Friday at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature various entertainment and a violin performance from Stanke.

Faculty Concert

The Faculty Concert by the UW Dance Department started this past weekend and has a few more shows coming this weekend. This concert features pieces choreographed by dance faculty and performed by dance majors in Lathrop Hall. There will be performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday.