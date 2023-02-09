Valentine’s Day holds different meanings for different people — serving as a day of festivities for some and a day of animosity for others. But no matter your opinion on the holiday, it offers an opportunity for fun.

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, limiting, but not eliminating, possible day-of celebrations. Despite this, cheapskates, big spenders and homebodies alike can find something to do in Madison this V-Day. Even avid anti-Valentine’s Day folks can find a fun way to unwind.

Here’s a list of things to do in Madison this Valentine’s Day.

Heart-shaped cookie skillet

Despite predicted 40 degree temperatures, the weather next Tuesday is expected to be rainy. And what better activity is there to do on a rainy day than eat cookies?

To Valentine-ize this yummy date idea, try a heart-shaped-cookie-for-two. Here’s how to do it:

1. Make or buy your favorite type of cookie dough (bonus points if it’s dyed pink).

2. Shape dough on a baking sheet in the shape of a giant heart.

3. Follow baking instructions (give or take some time considering the size of the cookie).

4. Top with ice cream and enjoy!

Netflix and chill

If there is ever a day to unironically ask your partner/friend/roommate to Netflix and chill, it’s Valentine’s Day. This year, we picked three movies to recommend to the masses.

First, the romantic movies — “500 Days of Summer” and “P.S. I Love You.” These flicks aged well and offer more nuanced approaches to romance. “500 Days of Summer” stars Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and explores the frustrating post-relationship “what-if” questions that often nag at the freshly dumped. “P.S. I Love You” is a love story full of nostalgia, grief and love starring Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank. Its dry humor and heartfelt message make for an emotional cinematic experience.

For the anti-romance folks out there, “Lion” was newly made available on Netflix and tells the heartfelt story of a young boy from India who reconciles his perceived meanings of “home” and “family” with his lived experiences of the two. Funny, touching and clever, this film is a great choice to watch with a close friend.

Lucille’s date night

Pizza lovers unite! Lucille’s has extended their weekly Wednesday date night deal to Tuesday for V-Day.

For a combined $50, couples will receive a bottle of wine, appetizer, 10-inch wood-fired pizza and dessert. If you’re feeling extra hungry, Lucille’s is offering an upgrade to a 14-inch wood-fired or steel pan pizza for just $10 more.

This is a delicious and relatively affordable deal for Valentines, galentines and palentines.

Eno Vino

For foodies willing to splurge on a classy, multiple course meal, Eno Vino is the spot for you this Valentine’s Day.

This year, Eno Vino downtown is offering a five course prix-fixe meal for $100 per person. Some outstanding features from the menu include swordfish, roasted eggplant & artichoke cannelloni and watermelon panna cotta.

Reserve your table here! Time slots offered are 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Vintage happy hour

If you are looking to grab a pint with some friends after a long day of classes or to ease the pain of being single on the day of love, swing by Vintage Brewing Company for $3 off a pitcher of craft beer. Nothing cures heartache like a foamy glass of ale.

Drag Queen Bingo

Want a lively and potentially lucrative date idea? Look no further. Shamrock Bar & Grille is offering Drag Queen Bingo Wednesday Feb. 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.! Partake in their happy hour of half-off rail drinks and beer from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., then play a round (or many) of Drag Queen bingo!

Trivia

Competitive couples will love this one. Garth’s Brew Bar is offering trivia night this Valentine’s Day at 6 p.m. This is a great opportunity for couples of all kinds to showcase their knowledge and intellectually wrestle for a chance to win a gift card!