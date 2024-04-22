Sustainably expand your wardrobe at these Madison thrift stores

Earth Day is all about finding ways to give back to Mother Nature — maybe you’ve given up plastic straws, helped clean up highway litter or switched from using paper towels to hand dryers in the bathroom. In addition to these small changes, one of the easiest ways to help our planet is to keep your closet sustainable. Fast fashion is why the average Gen-Zer owns hundreds of dollars of never-worn outfits, not to mention its production of microplastics and wastewater.

This Earth Day, fast fashion is out and thrifting is in. Visiting one of the many thrift stores in Madison is a fun, fashionable and sustainable way to expand your wardrobe.

Style Encore

Advertisements

Located at East Pointe Plaza, Style Encore is home to classic fashion staples and statement pieces you’ve been searching for. Style Encore refreshes its racks with new styles and sizes every day at wallet-friendly prices.

Goodwill

A tried and true classic, Goodwill Monona is a short 12-minute drive from the University of Wisconsin campus. Goodwill has a surplus of inexpensive secondhand clothing and donated items such as books, movies, trinkets, costumes and more.

Plato’s Closet

Plato’s Closet is one of the hottest thrift stores for young people, always stocking up with the latest styles and trends. Located near West Towne Mall, Plato’s Closet ensures you’ll find a fun addition to your closet with plenty of name brands and guilt-free clothing.

ReThreads

ReThreads is conveniently located on State Street for all your thrifting needs. Unlike most other secondhand stores, ReThreads is more selective about the items they accept. With higher-end and unique pieces for reasonable prices, their carefully curated collection has much to offer.

Ragstock

Visit Ragstock on State Street for all your eccentric fashion needs. From costumes to accessories to shoes to staple pieces, Ragstock has no shortage of vintage and recycled clothing for any occasion.

Good Style Shop Vintage

Looking for something retro? Good Style Shop Vintage on E. Johnson Street has all your old-school desires. Carrying a range of vintage clothing from the Victorian era through the late 1990s, Good Style Shop has just about everything you’re looking for.

Or, one fail safe option is to abstain from purchasing clothes all together. Upcycling, restyling or repairing items you already have in your closet is a great way to save money, reduce clothes waste and test your creativity.