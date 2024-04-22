Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Archival photo of the Wisconsin Capitol Building from State Street.
Sustainably expand your wardrobe at these Madison thrift stores
by Julia VetschApril 22, 2024
Climate and Justice Teach-In. April 22, 2024.
Earth Day celebrations to take place across campus this week
by Annalise SommerApril 22, 2024
A poster advertises the work of a student designer who will be showcasing their work at Pulse: Student Fashion Show later this week at Nancy Nicholas Hall.
One year after launch, 'The Issue' continues to bring new perspective to campus media
by Lauren TamborinoApril 22, 2024
Taylor Swift surprises fans with The Tortured Poets Department double album release
Taylor Swift surprises fans with 'The Tortured Poets Department' double album release
by Badger Herald Music CriticApril 22, 2024
Ian Robertson, Grainger Dean of the College of Engineering at University of Wisconsin. Photo courtesy of UW News.
College of Engineering dean to step down after overseeing improvements to program
by Cat CarrollApril 22, 2024
State Sen. Kelda Roys launches 2024 re-election campaign
State Sen. Kelda Roys launches 2024 re-election campaign
by Anna KristoffApril 22, 2024
Sustainably expand your wardrobe at these Madison thrift stores

To keep the Earth Day sprit rolling, try out some eco-friendly retailers
by Julia Vetsch
April 22, 2024
Archival photo of the Wisconsin Capitol Building from State Street.
Kennedy Slater
Archival photo of the Wisconsin Capitol Building from State Street.

Earth Day is all about finding ways to give back to Mother Nature — maybe you’ve given up plastic straws, helped clean up highway litter or switched from using paper towels to hand dryers in the bathroom. In addition to these small changes, one of the easiest ways to help our planet is to keep your closet sustainable. Fast fashion is why the average Gen-Zer owns hundreds of dollars of never-worn outfits, not to mention its production of microplastics and wastewater.

This Earth Day, fast fashion is out and thrifting is in. Visiting one of the many thrift stores in Madison is a fun, fashionable and sustainable way to expand your wardrobe.

Western vibes to gingham: Step outside your comfort zone this summer
Western vibes to gingham: Step outside your comfort zone this summer

Style Encore

Located at East Pointe Plaza, Style Encore is home to classic fashion staples and statement pieces you’ve been searching for. Style Encore refreshes its racks with new styles and sizes every day at wallet-friendly prices.

Goodwill 

A tried and true classic, Goodwill Monona is a short 12-minute drive from the University of Wisconsin campus. Goodwill has a surplus of inexpensive secondhand clothing and donated items such as books, movies, trinkets, costumes and more.

Taylor Swift surprises fans with The Tortured Poets Department double album release
Taylor Swift surprises fans with 'The Tortured Poets Department' double album release

Plato’s Closet

Plato’s Closet is one of the hottest thrift stores for young people, always stocking up with the latest styles and trends. Located near West Towne Mall, Plato’s Closet ensures you’ll find a fun addition to your closet with plenty of name brands and guilt-free clothing.

ReThreads

ReThreads is conveniently located on State Street for all your thrifting needs. Unlike most other secondhand stores, ReThreads is more selective about the items they accept. With higher-end and unique pieces for reasonable prices, their carefully curated collection has much to offer.

Albert Schmieges Global Warming at the Sight Beyond Limits exhibition.
'Sight Beyond Limits' exhibition spotlights artwork enriched by visual impairment

Ragstock

Visit Ragstock on State Street for all your eccentric fashion needs. From costumes to accessories to shoes to staple pieces, Ragstock has no shortage of vintage and recycled clothing for any occasion.

Good Style Shop Vintage

Looking for something retro? Good Style Shop Vintage on E. Johnson Street has all your old-school desires. Carrying a range of vintage clothing from the Victorian era through the late 1990s, Good Style Shop has just about everything you’re looking for.

Or, one fail safe option is to abstain from purchasing clothes all together. Upcycling, restyling or repairing items you already have in your closet is a great way to save money, reduce clothes waste and test your creativity.

