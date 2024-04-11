Western vibes to gingham: Step outside your comfort zone this summer

Summer is nearly here, which means a brand new season of clothes, colors and styles. While we said trends are out and personal styles are in earlier this year, here are some updated predictions for those still workshopping a unique, uninfluenced personal style.

From cottage core to coastal grandma, there are so many trendy styles to base your outfits on, but these are the ones to look out for this summer.

Western wear

While cowboy boots, hats and flared jeans have been on trend for a while now, the release of Beyonce’s new album will bring a new renaissance of western fashion to the streets. Pair cowboy boots with a slip dress for a casual and trendy on-the-go look or get yourself a straw hat and pair it with a colorful outfit for a weekend outfit.

Maximalism

If you’re not a fan of experimenting with colors and patterns, then this trend may be daunting, but maximalism is so for the coming season. Spring is a perfect time to reinvent yourself and play with color so why not try putting together gingham and polka dots, or maybe going bolder with different prints and textures? Cheetah and stripes anyone? The world is your oyster, don’t be afraid to play.

Gingham

Also known as “picnic blanket material,” gingham has been slowly making its way into stores. It’s easily recognizable with its checkered pattern with white alternating another color. It’s a classic spring pattern that became a favorite after The Wizard of Oz and has now come back to the big screen — and our closets — thanks to Barbie’s pink gingham dress. Gingham can be worn in a variety of ways with a variety of colors. A gingham dress is a perfect look for hanging out at the Terrace, but you can also mix it up with a gingham skirt and a t-shirt for a more casual look. Gingham pants are also an adorable and playful way to wear the pattern that can be dressed down with a pair of sneakers or dressed up with a pair of sandals or ballet flats.

Metallics

From shoes to clothing, metallic looks are so in for the season — especially silver metallic. Thanks to Beyonce’s “Renaissance,” the silver metallic has made its way into our everyday styles. Metallic shoes have been all over so if you’re looking to buy some ballet flats or a statement sneaker, metallic is a good choice for the style. In the same way that black goes with everything, metallic can also be paired with many different types of clothing and styles for both day and night looks.

Footwear

Shoes can make or break an outfit. They are also a way to take your outfit from day to night quickly and stylishly. These are the shoes that will be everywhere this spring.

The ballet flat

Ballet-inspired styles have been on the rise, with the bolero top making its way into people’s closets as a perfect sweater for those days when it’s not too hot but not too cold. But the next ballet style that’s been all over stores and fashion influencers’ Instagrams is the ballet flat. Pair it with a statement tight or wear it with jeans and a fun pair of socks to elevate the classic shoe.

Statement sneakers

During the summer and fall of last year, the Adidas Samba was the it-girl shoe and while that still is very much in, statement sneakers will be all over in the spring and summer. Colorful Samba sneakers, gazelles and the Asics Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 shoe have been all the rage. If you already own a pair of Sambas there’s no need to go out and buy another pair. Instead, elevate what you already have with fun colored laces.

Must have items

For spring, you don’t have to buy an entire new wardrobe — you should use what you have. But, if there are any items you should invest in, these are them.

Capri pants

Love them or hate them, capri pants have come back in style. People like Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing the controversial item and it’s garnered mixed reviews. Spotted at Urban Outfitters was a pair of gingham capris that would be part of an adorable vintage-inspired look paired with flats or kitten heels. If you’re the sporty type, pair them with your favorite pair of sneakers for an on-the-go look.

Statement bags

Mini shoulder bags are a classic, perfect staple to any going-out outfit. This spring, these classic bags are elevated with studs and detailings that can take a basic outfit to the next level. With bags, there has also been a rise in the cross-body bag once again. But this time with a short strap, so that it falls right on your chest — a cuter version of the crossbody fanny pack look that was popular a few years back. If you’re into a beachier, more natural vibe, straw, woven and basket bags are also huge this season.

This season, challenge yourself to try something new. Put two items in your wardrobe that you didn’t think would work and wear it with confidence. Summer is all about reinvention and the best way to do that is through your wardrobe.