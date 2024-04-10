UW+Fashion+Week+to+highlight+various+aspects+of+fashion+industry

Moda Magazine, a student-run, premiere life and style publication at the University of Wisconsin, will host its Annual Fashion Week April 15-19, according to an Instagram post from the group. This year’s theme — “FUSE: Igniting Innovation” — centers around the fashion community at UW and in Madison.

“Every event is collaborating with another organization on campus or a local business,” Moda Operations Director and UW sophomore Adina Kurzban said. “That was really important to us this year, and Fashion Week is a time to celebrate the creative community, the fashion community of Madison and especially of UW–Madison.”

As operations director, Kurzban does works mostly behind the scenes. She oversees internal operations, finances and helps plan events.

Advertisements

This year’s fashion week will consist of five events, one every day — ranging from fashion to arts to networking — to speak to every aspect of the fashion industry.

The tagline “FUSE: Igniting Innovation” represents the overall goal of the week, bringing together and inspiring people from different backgrounds.

The inspiration behind FUSE comes from the people who make up Moda, Kurzban said.

“Many different types of people do Moda,” Kurzban said. “There’s a lot of people who are journalism majors, but there’s also some business majors, and there’s also fashion and arts people.”

The week will finish with the Finale Fashion Show April 19 at The Orpheum.

The show will feature student designers and models, as well as local businesses and a performance by Optima Dance. Moda worked with WSUM to coordinate music for the show.

On Monday, Moda will host a headshot and clothing drive event. Tuesday’s event is a panel that will show students how to integrate their artistic passions into their careers featuring a UW arts professor, an author and an owner of a secondhand clothing store. Wednesday’s event is an open mic night in collaboration with Wisconsin Union Directorate Music.

“UW Fashion Week, especially through the lens of FUSE, is kind of trying to highlight that, even though everybody has their own way of being creative and doing things they care about, we can come together and celebrate the creativity of Madison in a bunch of different ways,” Kurzban said.

Friday’s Finale Fashion Show show is free, but those interested can RSVP here. More information about the show can be found on the organization’s Instagram or by emailing [email protected].