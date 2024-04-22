One year after launch, ‘The Issue’ continues to bring new perspective to campus media

Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

A poster advertises the work of a student designer who will be showcasing their work at Pulse: Student Fashion Show later this week at Nancy Nicholas Hall.
by Lauren TamborinoApril 22, 2024
by Badger Herald Music CriticApril 22, 2024
College of Engineering dean to step down after overseeing improvements to program
by Cat CarrollApril 22, 2024
by Anna KristoffApril 22, 2024
New student org aims to strengthen Myanmar community at UW
by Aiden MellonApril 22, 2024
Overburdened, undersupported: Healthcare in carceral system remains insufficient
by Hannah HerbstApril 22, 2024
Campus magazine to host second annual lineup of fashion-related events
by Lauren Tamborino
April 22, 2024
Maria Brunetta
A poster advertises the work of a student designer who will be showcasing their work at “Pulse: Student Fashion Show” later this week at Nancy Nicholas Hall.

What began as an annual senior-thesis inspired fashion show hosted in the University of Wisconsin’s School of Human Ecology turned into an up-and-coming fashion magazine known as “The Issue.” It all started when the professor who organized these fashion shows left UW, but students still wanted to showcase their work. Students came together to create The Issue in 2023, a small magazine on campus with online and physical print editions.

The Issue Visual Arts Director Olive Bote said most people who started The Issue were previously involved with other campus magazines, such as MODA Magazine or Alt Zine.

Inspiration for starting a brand new magazine on campus comes from the desire for collaboration with students from diverse majors, backgrounds and experiences Bote said.

“If you have an idea, then you are able to execute that with others,” Bote said.

Bote said when diverse students come together, they can combine their strengths in different ways such as styling, designing, or editing.

Within The Issue, everyone has their own say, which informs their articles, visuals and overall design. The majority of students are textile and fashion design majors which further impacts their approach to creation.

“We grow along with the organization and learn with people, not from them,” Bote said. “Everything we release feels so personal and intimate.”

The Issue Fashion Week will began Monday. Their first main event titled “Play Market” will take place April 23 at Library Mall. This event allows local small businesses and students to sell their work such as merch or ceramics.

Their second ticketed event titled “Pulse: Student Fashion Show” is a fashion show at SoHE April 25 at 7:00 p.m. 

This fashion show showcases the work of 17 designers, including seniors showing their thesis collections.

“It’s easy for designers to get lost in the grandiosity of the fashion show, so we want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard,” Bote said.

Posters have been created advertising each of the designers who are set to show their work April 25 and can be found hanging up around campus.

