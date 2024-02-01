MPD investigation of property damage to Hillel Foundation building ongoing

The Madison Police Department announced Thursday an investigation is underway following a damaged property incident in which several eggs were launched at the University of Wisconsin Hillel Foundation building. The incident occurred Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m.

MPD said Hillel staff self-reported the incident to MPD Wednesday morning, saying the eggs hit the higher floors of the building.

The building, located at 611 Langdon St., was not damaged, but MPD said staff estimate cleaning will cost several thousands of dollars.

At the time, no arrests have been made, and MPD officers are reviewing the security footage. MPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has also been made aware of the incident.

Hillel, a home for Jewish students on campus, engages with UW students in programming designed to help build and foster the Jewish campus community. UW has connected with Hillel leadership about the incident, offering resources to support students, according to UW News.

“While the incident remains under investigation and the underlying motive remains unknown, UW–Madison leaders condemn antisemitism, violence, harassment and hate directed at individuals based on their identity,” the UW News article said.

The Tuesday incident follows the announcement of an investigation of UW with the U.S. Department of Education regarding a recently filed Title VI complaint. The complaint alleges the university of failing to address harassment of students of Jewish ancestry.

Resources available to students on and around campus:

Anyone who wishes to report incidents which may be racially or ethnically motivated (potential hate crimes) is encouraged to contact Police immediately, at (608) 255-2345, or 911 if appropriate.