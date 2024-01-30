UW to cooperate with Department of Education on Title VI investigation

The University of Wisconsin said Tuesday it will cooperate with the U.S. Department of Education regarding a recently filed Title VI complaint. The complaint, filed Monday, alleges the university of failing to address harassment of students of Jewish ancestry, UW leadership said via UW News.

The complaint was filed by an outside organization, and did not come from a member of the UW community. This organization has issued similar complaints against several other higher education institutions, UW News said.

“UW–Madison condemns antisemitism in all its forms and strives to promote a welcoming campus environment for all members of the campus community, free from discrimination, including harassment based upon race, religion, national origin or other protected categories,” UW leadership said in the release.

Anti-affirmative action group files complaint against BIPOC scholarship programThe Equal Protection Project, an anti-affirmative action group, filed a complaint Jan. 22 against the University of Wisconsin’s Community-Engaged BIPOC Read…

Title VI, 42 U.S.C. § 2000d et seq. was enacted in 1964 as part of the Civil Rights Act under President John F. Kennedy.

Per the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Title VI “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.”

As a public institution, UW receives federal financial assistance from the Department of Education, and is therefore held to account under Title VI.

In the release, UW leadership said they will continue to condemn anti-Semitism, support students and employees to uphold the values of free speech.