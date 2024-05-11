Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Badger Herald archival photo of rental housing advertisement on North Randall Avenue. February 8, 2024.
Looking for a summer subletter? Here's what you should know.
by Sheng Lee May 11, 2024
COVID-19, COVID19, Coronavirus, UW Madison,
Study investigates stroke risk factors in Native American population
by Dina Cianca May 10, 2024
You better read: RuPaul gets candid in memoir House of Hidden Meanings
You better read: RuPaul gets candid in memoir 'House of Hidden Meanings'
by Emma Kozina May 10, 2024
Tents begin coming down at the Library Mall Encampment. May 10, 2024.
Day 12: Protest organizers reach agreement with UW administrators, begin encampment removal
by The Badger Herald May 10, 2024
The number of University of Wisconsin students graduating with humanities degrees is decreasing. April 21, 2024.
Great Recession continues to drive major choices
by Aiden Mellon May 10, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the womens volleyball team. December 9, 2023.
Women's sports at UW benefit from 'Day of the Badger' fundraising
by Max Kappel May 10, 2024
Advertisements

Looking for a summer subletter? Here’s what you should know.

Advertisement, awareness of relevant statutes helps prepare student renters to sublet, experts say
by Sheng Lee
May 11, 2024
Badger+Herald+archival+photo+of+rental+housing+advertisement+on+North+Randall+Avenue.+February+8%2C+2024.
Paige Valley
Badger Herald archival photo of rental housing advertisement on North Randall Avenue. February 8, 2024.

As summer nears, University of Wisconsin students are creating off-campus sublease listings, seeking tenants to occupy their apartments during the summer break. Despite their efforts, housing experts indicate a recurring trend — an oversupply of available subleases floods the market annually.

UW professor of urban planning Kurt Paulsen said thousands of students leave Madison for the summer, whether to return home, take internships elsewhere or attend summer classes at other universities. This mass exodus each year floods the sublease market with available units.

“When there is high supply and low demand, sublessors have to lower their prices significantly from the actual lease amount just to find a tenant,” Paulsen said.

Advertisements

One aspect of Madison’s rental market compounding the oversupply of summer units is that most off-campus leases in Madison are for 12 months, despite students often only being in town for the fall and spring semesters, according to Paulsen. This leaves two months of an empty unit that student renters are still responsible for paying.

While the mismatch between academic and lease calendars poses a consistent problem for students, there are limited policy solutions. The City of Madison and the university have no authority over private lease terms, Paulsen said. Wisconsin Statute 66.1015 prohibits the government regulation of rental prices for residential properties. 

Tenant Resource Center Housing Counseling Program Manager Jeff LeMessurier said Wisconsin’s main legislation on residential rental properties is Chapter 704, which contains a series of regulations related to landlords and tenants.

“We don’t set forth any policy or any recommendations,” LeMessurier said of the work of the Tenant Resource Center. “We are just there to report what the community is experiencing and what we’re witnessing. That way, the people who are in positions to create policy and different things have that information.”

The main advice related to summer subleases remains educating students on reading lease agreements carefully before signing up, consulting a parent and utilizing tenant help resources if issues arise over damages or responsibilities.

Badger Herald archival photo of housing on East Johnson Street. September 1, 2023.
Survey released to gauge student feelings on housing market
Badger Herald archival photo of rental housing advertisement on North Randall Avenue. February 8, 2024.
Madison residents face difficulties as housing prices climb
Universities of Wisconsin launch website housing over 200 system online degrees, programs
Universities of Wisconsin launch website housing over 200 system online degrees, programs
New Minnesota statutes are shielding students from housing woes. Can Madison follow suit?
New Minnesota statutes are shielding students from housing woes. Can Madison follow suit?

“If you talk to private landlords, they would point out that they have 12 months worth of expenses,” Paulsen said. “And so they need to charge a rent that’s going to cover their costs over the full year. It’s unfortunate for students, but it is the terms of the lease that they signed when they signed the lease.”

Some apartments are explicitly marketed to student tenants, such as Lucky Apartments, Paulsen said. These apartment complexes often offer flexible lease accommodation that includes semester, academic or annual leases. The academic lease date is specifically set for the academic year, running from August 2024 to May 2025 for the upcoming term, according to the Lucky Apartments website.

But reaching a wider audience often takes savvy social media promotion or paid platforms students may not know about, Paulsen said. UW hosts a website called the Campus Area Housing Marketplace, which aggregates apartment listings near campus and tenant resources. Paulsen advises students to post listings on the Campus Area Housing Marketplace and to contact potential subletters early in the spring to improve their chances of filling their lease.

There are two conditions that may allow a tenant to end their lease early, according to the Tenant Resource Center. One condition is where special circumstances exist, such as if the rental unit is considered unlivable, or if a clause in the rental agreement is unenforceable.

If no special circumstances exist, a tenant may have the option to break the lease, or the landlord and tenant can come to a mutual agreement to terminate. A mutual agreement to terminate can come for many reasons, such as planned renovations or severe disputes, according to the Tenant Resource Center. These reasons should always be recorded in writing, and the termination should be agreed on by all roommates on the lease in order for the termination to go into effect.

As summer quickly approaches, many students continue the search for summer subletters to avoid paying for housing they won’t occupy. For students stuck with unused summer leases, advertising their sublet — both online and within social circles — is key.

“Most people that I know sublet to friends, or people they knew or friends of friends, so I think a lot of it is word of mouth,” Paulsen said. “[My] advice would be to reach out to people early and maybe advertise it a little bit.”

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
COVID-19, COVID19, Coronavirus, UW Madison,
Study investigates stroke risk factors in Native American population
Tents begin coming down at the Library Mall Encampment. May 10, 2024.
Day 12: Protest organizers reach agreement with UW administrators, begin encampment removal
The number of University of Wisconsin students graduating with humanities degrees is decreasing. April 21, 2024.
Great Recession continues to drive major choices
Family nutrition program receives increased federal funding
Family nutrition program receives increased federal funding
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
MPD responds to disorderly conduct incident Wednesday night
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 9, 2022.
Debt threatens stability of Wisconsin universities as campuses close
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *