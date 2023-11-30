ASM grants initial approval of 2025 fiscal year budget

The University of Wisconsin Associated Students of Madison Student Council met Wednesday to vote on its own budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

The budget was passed with 15 council members in support and two members abstaining. The budget will now be sent to the Student Services Finance Committee to make any adjustments, and the budget will be voted on again at the next ASM Student Council meeting.

If unchanged and approved, the 2025 budget will be the largest in recent history, coming in at over $1.6 million. A large portion of the budget, over $600,000 will be set aside for staff salaries.

To make connecting with ASM more accessible for UW students, the ASM Student Council also unanimously approved an ASM General Feedback Form to more directly hear student’s needs and get students in contact with specific committees or boards.

New legislation was introduced to the council to show support for the College of Engineering’s building project that is currently held up after the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee excluded it from their approved 2023-2025 capital budget. The project has vast widespread support, with a growing push to get it through the committee.

The next ASM Student Council Meeting will be Dec 6.