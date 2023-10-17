SSFC approves budget for Sex Out Loud, Mecha de UW-Madison, hears funding proposals for Badger Catholic, Wunk Sheek

The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee met Monday to approve student organization budgets and hear proposals for further budget approvals.

The student organizations Sex Out Loud and Mecha de UW-Madison had their budgets approved after presenting at the last SSFC meeting.

Sex Out Loud’s budget was approved by 10 of the SSFC’s representatives, while two representatives abstained from voting as they were absent at the meeting where Sex Out Loud gave their budget presentation.

Rep. Daniel Gutierrez, who voted in favor of approval for Sex Out Loud’s budget, said the organization plays an important role on campus.

“They do a really great job of filling a gap at the university … I think it’s really awesome that they have a program that’s educating on sexual awareness,” Gutierrez said.

During Mecha de UW-Madison’s budget approval, questions were raised by Rep. Shia Fisher on whether the SSFC should even vote on the approval of the organization’s budget as there are errors in the group’s paperwork preventing them from becoming a registered student organization.

Ultimately, SSFC voted to approve Mecha de UW-Madison’s budget as it stands, with the caveat that the committee will rescind approval if the group does not fix the errors in their paperwork and become a registered student organization as quickly as possible.

Badger Catholic and Wunk Sheek presented their planned 2024-25 budgets to the committee and they were well received.

All approved student organization budgets will be presented in January as a report to Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

SSFC will reconvene Thursday Oct. 19, where they will vote on the budget proposals made by Badger Catholic and Wunk Sheek.