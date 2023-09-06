University Health Services installs additional naloxone boxes across campus

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of drug use and overdose.

University Health Services installed 13 additional boxes containing life-saving naloxone and recovery resource dispensers across the UW campus last week.

The boxes contain NARCAN, a brand of naloxone nasal spray that is effective at counteracting the onset of an opioid overdose. CPR breathing masks can also be found in the boxes, as well as resources for recovery from substance abuse.

Last year, as a participant in Wisconsin Voices for Recovery’s Nalox-ZONE Program, UW stocked campus residence and dining halls with 12 boxes.

This year, the university added an additional 13 naloxone boxes into buildings including the Nicholas and Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing centers, the Red Gym, Memorial Union, Union South and Discovery Building — totaling 25 boxes across campus. UW released a map containing more specific information pertaining to where to find them.

On behalf of UHS, Representative Jenny Damske said that the new boxes were installed in areas of high student traffic in order to maximize accessibility.

“The goal was always to increase access,” Damask said. “We’re at the heavy foot traffic. We know the Union gets a lot of people coming through all throughout the day. There are always people walking through those spaces.”

Along with maximizing accessibility to naloxone nasal spray, Damske said UHS wants to make clear the boxes are there to be whenever needed, rather than only in emergency situations.

“The thing about them is you can open them at any time, there doesn’t have to be an emergency,” Damske said. “Maybe not everybody takes it, but individuals who think they might need it are welcome to open the box and take it. It doesn’t sound an alarm. It just gives us an email notification that says ‘hey, you should check the box so we can replenish it’, so it shouldn’t scare anybody to open it.”

More resources pertaining to NARCAN at UW can be found on the UHS website.

Resources regarding overdose response:

– Recovery from addiction is possible. For help, please call the free and confidential treatment referral hotline (1-800-622-HELP), or visit findtreatment.gov

– Badger Recovery, a program for students in or considering recovery from substance use: [email protected]

– University Health Services alcohol and other drug misuse prevention information

– National Overdose Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-484-3731

– For treatment and recovery resources, contact the Behavioral Health Resource Center of Dane County: (608) 267-2244

– To register for End Overdose online Opioid Overdose Response Training