Major section of Memorial Union dock collapses, plunging students into water

The end section of the L-shaped dock at the Memorial Union on Lake Mendota collapsed around 2:30 p.m. Monday, sending about 60-80 students and members of the public into the water, according to the Madison Fire Department.

UWPD, the Madison Fire Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Union staff and University of Wisconsin Dean of Students Christina Olstad responded to provide assistance and first aid. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while five others were treated by EMTs and released at the scene, according to the Wisconsin Union.

Authorities used a small boat to ferry students who were standing on fallen parts of the metal dock to another nearby dock, and others swam to shore.

A nearby EMT characterized the injuries sustained in the collapse as mainly cuts and bruises, UW student Simon Baumberger said.

“I just heard this single cracking noise,” UW student Griffin Beronio, who was near the dock at the time of the collapse, said. “The middle parts of it kind of sunk way faster than the sides.”

“I did hear some girl say that she was hurt, but I don’t think anyone broke any bones,” UW student Griffin Smith, who was swimming near the dock during the collapse, said.

The swimming area was not staffed by lifeguards when the pier collapsed.

The pier is closed and UW will investigate what occurred, according to the Wisconsin Union.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.