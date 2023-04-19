Former Attorney General Eric Holder will deliver the keynote address at the 2023 spring commencement ceremony May 13 at Camp Randall.

According to UW News, Holder served as the first African American attorney general and held the position from 2009 to 2015 under the Obama Administration. Previously, he worked for the Clinton and Reagan administrations in multiple positions.

“Attorney General Holder is a trailblazer whose drive for excellence and humanity as a public servant aligns perfectly with our values as a university to shape a better world than the one we found,” senior class president Liam McLean said in a UW News release.

Holder is known for his work fighting for civil rights and was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People for his efforts to secure equal justice.

Holder graduated from Columbia College with a degree in American history and Columbia Law School.

Currently, Holder serves as chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and a partner at Covington & Burling LLP. He is the co-author of “Our Unfinished March: The Violent Past and Imperiled Future of the Vote — a History, a Crisis, a Plan,” a book written to encourage protection of voting rights.

The commencement ceremony will begin at noon for graduates receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees and law degree candidates.