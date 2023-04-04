Janet Protasiewicz won the Wisconsin State Supreme Court race Tuesday night, according to the New York Times.

This marks the first time in 15 years the seven-member Wisconsin State Supreme Court will have a liberal majority.

Protasiewicz, a liberal judge on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, beat her opponent Daniel Kelly, a former State Supreme Court Justice.

Issues such as the future of voting rights and fair maps in Wisconsin were critical in turning out voters to the polls. The issue most central to the race, though, was the future of abortion rights, according to the New York Times.

A lawsuit challenging the 1849 criminal abortion statute, which took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, is likely to reach the state Supreme Court soon. In her campaign, Protasiewicz promised to protect the right to an abortion and was endorsed by pro-choice groups like Planned Parenthood and Emily’s List, while Kelly wrote in opposition of abortion in 2012 and was endorsed by anti-abortion groups like Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro Life Wisconsin.

The court previously had a 4-3 conservative majority, according to NBC News. Protasiewicz will fill the seat conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring, and serve a 10-year term on the court.

The race was the most expensive state Supreme Court race in U.S. history, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In total, the race amassed $18 million from the beginning of the primary election in February to Tuesday night.

At the time this article was written, Protasiewicz had the support of 55.6% of voters while Kelly had 44.4%. 72% of the votes have been counted. This article will be updated to include official race results once they are finalized.