The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents gave almost every UW system chancellor a 2% salary increase at their meeting on Dec. 8.

The raise brings UW-Madison chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s pay from $750,000 to $765,000 and UW-Milwaukee chancellor Mark Mone’s pay from $452,090 to $461,132.

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow’s salary increased by 6%, from $247,661 to $262,719, according to the Board of Regents’ meeting document.

“Two percent matches the raises for other UW system employees,” UW system Media Relations Director Mark Pitsch said in an email statement to The Badger Herald. “An additional four percent was applied to the UW La Crosse chancellor salary to bring it above the minimum for executive pay ranges.”

The raises come after two separate cycles of 2% salary increases in January and April of 2022, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In April, three chancellors received raises above the standard 2% — UW-Milwaukee’s Mark Mone, UW-Stevens Point’s Thomas Gibson and UW-La Crosse’s Joe Gow.

Also, the Board approved tuition increases for almost all professional programs at UW Madison, according to the document.

“Tuition at the programs is near or below that of UW Madison’s peers,” UW-Madison Senior University Relations Specialist Greg Bump said in an email statement to the Badger Herald.

The School of Business has a significant tuition price gap between full-time Master of Business Administration students at UW-Madison and other comparable schools, according to the document. Resident tuition is $18,773 below the average tuition of the peer group and nonresident tuition is $8,580 below the average of the group.

In 2023-24, out-of-state MBA students will see a 1.5% increase in tuition, according to the document. In-state MBA students will see a 2.86% increase.

Resident Juris Doctor, or law degree, tuition rates are below other Big Ten and Wisconsin law schools, according to the document.

In 2023-24, out-of-state law students will see a 1.99% increase in tuition and in-state law students will see a 6.32% increase, according to the document.

The proposed rates are expected to generate additional revenue of $2,655,000 in 2023-24 and $2,790,000 in 2024-25, according to the document.

“In general, additional revenue collected will be used to retain faculty, for financial aid to students, and to provide academic support and other services to students,” Bump said.