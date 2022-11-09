Democratic incumbent Tony Evers beat Republican candidate Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, according to the Associated Press.

Evers won the race after Michels conceded the race early Wednesday morning.

Evers won 51% of the total votes with Michels winning 48%, according to the Associated Press.

Evers will serve another term as the 46th governor of Wisconsin.

Community members gathered at the Orpheum Theater in Madison Tuesday night for Evers’ election party.

After results were called, Evers was welcomed to the stage by Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez. Evers spoke to the audience — thanking voters, his staff and family.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Evers said.