[12:08 p.m.] Cat Carroll: Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has been declared the winner in Wisconsin’s narrow race for US Senate with a lead of less than 30,000 votes. The Associated Press called the race with 99% of votes counted. Johnson received 50.5% of votes and Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes received 49.5% of votes.

[10:39 a.m.] Abigail Leavins: Republican Derrick Van Orden won with 52% of votes to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. He was the last House seat to be declared.

[10:20 a.m.] Abigail Leavins: Ron Johnson has declared victory, though there is no official race call at this time. Mandela Barnes has not conceded because he is waiting for all votes to be counted.

[8:31 a.m.] Janani Sundar: With 99% of the votes counted, Mandela Barnes is behind by less than 30,000 votes. Ron Johnson has 50.5% of the votes and Barnes has 49.5%.

[1:53 a.m.] Janani Sundar: Incumbent Josh Kaul wins attorney general race with Republican candidate, Eric Toney conceding. With 99% of the unofficial results in, Kaul has won 50.1% of the votes. Final results pending.

[12:28 a.m.] Janani Sundar: Incumbent Tony Evers (D) wins gubernatorial race. Republican candidate, Tim Michels concedes.

[12:06 a.m.] Cat Carroll: Democrat Aaron Richardson is leading Wisconsin’s race for treasurer with 49.6% of counted votes. Democrat Doug La Follette leads the race for Secretary of State with 49.5% of counted votes. Incumbent Josh Kaul leads the race for attorney general with 51.9% of votes. With 91% of votes counted, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson leads Wisconsin’s Senate race with 50.7% of votes. Democrat Tony Evers is ahead in the gubernatorial race with 51% of votes.

[11:37 p.m.] Cat Carroll: Incumbent Rep. Bryan Steil (R) will keep his District 1 seat. Steil received 55.1% of votes.

[11:17 p.m.] Cat Carroll: With 83% of votes counted, Johnson is narrowly leading Wisconsin’s Senate race. The Wisconsin House of Representatives is pending results in Districts 1 and 3. Evers is ahead in the gubernatorial race with 49.9% of votes — 84% of votes have been counted.

[10:24 p.m.] Abigail Leavins: Johnson’s lead has grown to 30,000 votes. 50.8% of total votes. Evers’ lead has been shrinking, he is currently up 50.6% to 48.4%. Over 70% of votes now in.

[10:07 p.m.] Cat Carroll: Wisconsin District 2 Rep. Mark Pocan (D) maintains his seat in the US House of Representatives, receiving 71.9% of votes. District 4 Rep. Gwen Moore (D) also maintains her seat with 71.6% of votes. District 7 Rep. Tom Tiffany (R) maintains his seat with 62.5% of votes. District 8 Rep. Mike Gallagher (R) maintains his seat with 74.5% of votes.

[9:53 p.m.] Abigail Leavins: Johnson and Barnes are neck and neck, each of them taking the lead every few minutes, with a gap consistently under 1,000 votes. The governor race is stagnant: Evers is still leading by a small margin.

[9:40 p.m.] Abigail Leavins: Johnson has taken the lead for the first time, but by less than 1,000, with 56 % of votes in.

[9:35 p.m.] Abigail Leavins: Barnes and Johnson have only a 1,000 vote gap, with 53% of votes counted.

[9:07 p.m.] Ben Cadigan: 75% of Dane County votes are in. Evers, Barnes, La Follette, Pocan and Kaul all have sizeable leads

[8:49 p.m.] Abigail Leavins: Current stats from exit polls show that 30% of votes for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor are in. Both races are close, with Evers barely leading 53.2 % over Michels, and Barnes leading Johnson at 51.4% of votes.

[8:41 p.m.] Ben Cadigan: 46% of votes are in for Dane County. 45% of precincts reporting. 77-21 Evers, 76-24 Paul, 74% La Follette, 76-23 Barnes, 75-22 Pocan.

[8:14 p.m.] Abigail Leavins: Glenn Grothman, a Republican from Wisconsin’s 6th Senate has won the seat in an uncontested election.