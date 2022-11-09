Ron Johnson, the incumbent Republican Senator, won a tight race for U.S. Senate over Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes, according to the Associated Press.

Johnson won by less than 30,000 votes, receiving 50.5% of votes, with Barnes receiving 49.5%, according to the Associated Press.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Johnson, scheduled a press conference Wednesday morning to declare his victory before the official counts were out but canceled the announcement as ballots were counted. Johnson released a written statement instead.

“There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over,” Johnson said in a written statement a few hours before Associated Press called the race.

This will be Johnson’s third term in the U.S. Senate.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to include Associates Press’s official election results for the U.S Senate race.