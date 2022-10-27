Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, attorney general candidate Eric Toney and U.S. House Representative candidate for District 2 Erik Olsen came to speak with the College Republicans of the University of Wisconsin Tuesday about their stances on crime, economy and tax reform ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm.

Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels detailed his background and the reasons for his success.

“You work your tail off, first of all, there is no substitute for hard work,” Michels said. “Second, always, always be optimistic.”

Michels’s family business, the Michels Corporation, which specializes in energy and infrastructure contracting, sees potential in Wisconsin, Michels said.

Michels said he has a good life, a great wife and a great business, so he doesn’t need to run for governor, but he couldn’t handle Evers’ policies any longer.

“Tony Evers is a weak leader, he’s failing the state — Wisconsin has so much potential,” Michels said. “I said to my wife, if we have the ability to make change and we don’t do it, then shame on us.”

Michels’ policy goals should he be elected Governor include tax reforms, lowering crime in Wisconsin and protecting a free market economy.

Michels ended with a call to action encouraging listeners, friends and family to vote for him in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

“We need a new governor — a fiscally conservative, frugal governor and governor’s office, and together, we can get Wisconsin headed to new heights,” Michels said.

Toney, who is running against Democratic incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul, spoke of his goals to reduce crime, specifically regarding fentanyl abuse.

Fentanyl overdoses in Wisconsin grew by 97% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“It’s pretty rare that I can go to an event without somebody who has their own personal crime story or something about fentanyl, because it doesn’t discriminate,” Toney said. “Who your parents are, what job you have, what your gender is, your ethnicity or how much money you have, fentanyl kills all.”

Toney also emphasized the importance of following the law, even if you don’t agree with it. The rule of law is what separates America from other parts of the world, Toney said.

Toney concluded by discussing Governor Tony Evers’ granting of parole, which has been a major issue in the gubernatorial race. Michels called on Evers to suspend the Parole Commission in September after Wisconsin Right Now released a story saying Evers paroled hundreds of violent criminals.

Olsen, who is running against incumbent democrat Mark Pocan, said liberals want to bring the U.S. into darkness, while conservatives want to bring the country into the light.

“As conservatives, what we’re standing for is the greatest thing, from the standpoint of government to the standpoint of freedom, that has existed in the history of this world — which is the United States of America,” Olsen said.