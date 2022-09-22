Wednesday Gov. Tony Evers called Wisconsin policymakers into a special session to discuss overturning Wisconsin’s 1846 law outlawing abortion that was put back into effect following the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, a constitutional amendment would be introduced, allowing for a statewide referendum that would enable citizens to decide on any existing or proposed state legislation via popular vote.

Currently, Wisconsin voters are unable to directly affect legislation via statewide referendum. A constitutional amendment is needed to allow voters to reject existing statutes. An amendment must be approved by both legislative bodies before being voted on by constituents, according to the press release.

Madison celebrates National Voter Registration DayThe City of Madison set up five voter registration sites Tuesday to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, including at the Read…

University of Wisconsin political science professor Barry Burden said the likelihood of the amendment passing is low, but it is a good way for Evers to let his supporters know his priorities ahead of the election.

“I think the chances [of it passing] are close to zero,” Burden said. “But this is an effort by Evers to get around the legislature, which has gotten in his way on almost every one of his proposals, not just on abortion, but criminal justice, public health [and] a variety of things where he’s asked the legislature to take action.”

The special session will take place Oct. 4 and comes after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) announced support for a statewide referendum on abortion laws last week, according to the press release.

Gov. Tony Evers receives 2022 U.S. Water Prize awardThe U.S. Water Alliance announced Gov. Tony Evers as the recipient of this year’s U.S. Water Prize in the Outstanding Read…

Wisconsin’s legislature currently has a Republican majority, Burden said. This contrasts heavily with Wisconsin’s history as a leader in the fight for direct democracy initiatives like ballot referendums and recall elections, Burden said.