The Madison Police Department took a suspect into custody Tuesday afternoon in connection to two armed robberies that took place in Madison Friday, April 15.

The man in custody is Scott C. Tolliver, 42. Tolliver faces two counts of armed robbery and felony bail jumping, according to an MPD incident report. The Central District Community Policing Team took Tolliver into custody Tuesday around 3 p.m.

“Detectives were able to quickly identify a suspect in this case,” MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in the incident report.

Man charged with sexually assaulting UW student outside of Gordon CommonsColeman Chung, 30, was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting and videotaping a woman after she had passed out at a Read…

The first robbery April 15 took place around 5:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 1102 Regent St. During the robbery, a male suspect showed McDonald’s workers a gun and ordered the workers to give him money from the cash register. The suspect left the scene before police arrived and nobody was injured.

UPDATED: Madison police officer responsible for shooting, injuring other officer in State Street shootingState authorities confirmed suspicions that a Madison police officer was responsible for the shooting of another officer Oct. 10 and Read…

Later that evening, a second robbery took place around 8:50 p.m. at the Walgreens located on East Campus Mall. In this incident, a male suspect showed the employee a gun in his waistband and demanded the clerk give him all the money. No injuries were reported in the second incident.

The suspect was similar in appearance to the suspect in the first robbery and left the scene before police arrived, according to the incident report.