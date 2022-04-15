Content warning: Mentions and descriptions of sexual violence.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested a Green Bay man following a sexual assault in a Southeast Residence Hall, according to a UWPD report.

Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. Friday for a report of sexual assault. The suspect is Riley Jensen, 17, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, who was visiting another resident in the dorm. According to the report, the victim was “sleeping and awoke to the suspect assaulting her.” Jensen and the victim were acquaintances.

SSFC votes to approve Policies & Procedures, Standing Rules draft, reports on StudentPrint situationThe Student Services Finance Committee met Monday to review and vote on their SSFC Policies & Procedures and Standing Rules Read…

Jensen was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second degree sexual assault.

Second degree sexual assault includes sexual intercourse or sexual contact without consent that involves violence, causes injury or illness or is aided by one or more persons. This also includes sexual intercourse with someone who is under the age of 16, unconscious or under the influence of an intoxicant to a degree which renders that person incapable of consent. A person who committed second degree sexual assault can be imprisoned for up to 20 years and/or fined up to $10,000.

Jensen has no affiliation with UW, according to the report.

UW launches fully online degree program aimed at non-traditional studentsUniversity of Wisconsin is unveiling a new program, UW-Madison Online, that will give non-traditional students more access to education. According Read…

Another sexual assault was reported in the Southeast Residence Halls in January. A 2019 survey documented an increase in sexual assaults on college campuses from 2015 to 2019.

For victims of sexual assault or dating violence, University Health Services offers many support resources, such as mental health care, victim advocacy and medical care. More resources can be found on UHS’s survivor services website.

UWPD encourages other victims to call (608) 264-2677 to file a report.

Editor’s Note: UHS Survivor Services offers free confidential and advocacy services for students who have experienced sexual misconduct at [email protected]

Resources regarding sexual assault:

UHS Survivor Services:

Rape Crisis Center: (608) 265-5600 Extension 3 or (608) 251-7273 for after hours

Let’s Talk: uhs.wisc.edu/wellness/lets-talk

Room to be Safe: For Queer survivors of violence: (414) 856-LGBT (5428)

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224

Editor’s note: this story was updated Feb. 1 at 9:34 a.m. to include resources for survivors.