In honor of Veterans Day, University of Wisconsin military student organizations hosted events to support our troops as well as UW’s student and alumni veterans.

The events began with a 6 a.m. run and potluck, followed by a veterans recognition gathering 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The gathering included remarks from the Color Guard, Marine Corps veteran Lorence Ayag and Director of Veteran Services Joe Rasmussen.

A vigil took place outside the Wisconsin Historical Society from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., allowing students to dedicate flags for a loved one in the service.

According to a member of the National Guard and ROTC Abbey Beem, the inability to host events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic inspired student organizations to organize a full day of events this Veterans Day. This year, UW students had a big role in planning events.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any sort of formal process with these events,” Beem said. “It’s really just all of the different military-affiliated groups who come together and figure out what is possible and what people would actually want to participate in, as well as what would be meaningful.”

UW-Madison students set record four, six year graduation ratesStudents at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have graduated in less time from enrollment to graduation in recent years as four Read…

Tuesday, the Office of the Chancellor released a statement thanking student and alumni veterans for their service.

In the statement, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor thanked these students for “showing up each day — in the classroom and on the ground — giving us all the opportunity to learn by your example and your experience.”

Other tributes to the troops can be found around campus. Event planners chose the Memorial Union to host many of these events because of the building’s 1928 dedication as a memorial to UW-Madison’s service members, according to the Wisconsin Union website. The names of those who died during active duty are on wooden plaques on the walls of Memorial Union’s Memorial Hall.

UW has an online memorial called the Gold Star Honor Roll, which memorializes UW students who died in the service.