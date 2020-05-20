Last week, a man grabbed a woman’s arm and demanded money while she was walking across Library Mall with her boyfriend.

The incident occurred at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday near N. Park St., according to the Madison Police Department. The woman reported the incident to MPD the following Monday.

The man was white, in his 30s or 40s, 200 to 250 pounds, balding, six feet tall and wearing a blue tank top and chain around his neck, MPD reported.

The woman did not give the man any money, according to the MPD.