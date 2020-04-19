State legislation makes much needed progress towards aiding addicts Marissa Haegele /The Badger Herald

The Badger Herald will update this article daily as more COVID-19 information comes out.

Sunday, April 19.

Wisconsin now has 4,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 220 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services.

Dane County has had 361 cases and 19 deaths. Milwaukee County has had 2,150 cases and 125 deaths.

This afternoon protestors gathered outside the capitol to protest Gov. Evers’ decision to extend Wisconsin’s Safer at Home Order through May 26, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

