The University of Wisconsin will suspend face-to-face class instruction starting March 14 due to concerns about COVID-19, a text alert sent to UW students said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Dane County Tuesday, the third case in the state.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank released an email statement stating “alternate delivery of classes,” or online classes, will begin March 23, after UW’s spring break. This alternate instruction will continue until April 10 at least, the statement said. Students will receive updates about whether or not online classes will continue.

UW asked students in residence halls to take all their “essential belongings” with them on spring break, and to not return to the residence halls until at least April 10.

Blank said UW Housing will work with students who need to stay for whatever reason during this time.

For employees, campus will remain open so they can work until instructed not to by a dean or departmental supervisor. UW cancelled all university sponsored travel through April 10.

All campus events of more than 50 people have been cancelled, Blank’s email said.

“As you know, this is a constantly evolving situation,” Blank’s email said. “Thank you to everyone for their patience and creativity as we deal with these changes over the next month. We’ll continue to adapt our plans as information changes, keeping the health and safety of our campus community at the center of our decisions to update campus.”

Blank’s email also said not to stereotype any students based on their race, and if any students experience biased comments or stereotypes, they should fill out an incident report.

UW-Milwaukee suspended in-person instruction Tuesday as well.