The third case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin has been confirmed in Dane County according to Wisconsin health officials.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday the person was exposed to the virus during domestic travels. WSJ reported the individual is being isolated at home.

UPDATED: First confirmed coronavirus case in Wisconsin tested at UW HospitalThe Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed one case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin on Wednesday. The patient, Read…

This marks the second confirmed case in Dane County.

According to WSJ, health officials have advised residents to wash their hands, avoid handshakes, cover their coughs and sneezes, clean surfaces regularly and to stay home when sick to combat the spread of the virus.

Second case of coronavirus in Wisconsin confirmedState health officials announced that a second Wisconsin resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus Monday, according to the Read…

WSJ added that state officials advise people to call their local healthcare providers if they show symptoms of the virus prior to going in. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. State officials are asking people to get specific instructions over the phone on whether to go to their health care facility.