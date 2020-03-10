University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena was the site of the Media Filing Center. Very few members of the media were actually allowed inside the Milwaukee Theatre, and only select photographers were allowed in the theater during the debate. The event was heavily guarded, police vehicles and security guards stood on every corner of the street and inside every hallway of both the Milwaukee Theatre and Panther Arena. Marissa Haegele /The Badger Herald

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee extended their spring break and plans to move the majority of their classes online in light of a potential pending coronavirus case for a university employee.

According to an email sent to UW-Milwaukee students Tuesday at 5 p.m., UWM took these actions as an employee is currently waiting for test results on the novel coronavirus.

The employee has been hospitalized after visiting a country with a Level Three coronavirus warning. The email stated that the results will not be known until the end of this week.

The email said the individual currently being tested works at the UWM Foundation Office which is connected to a commons center and student housing facility on Milwaukee’s east side. UWM will be extending spring break to prepare to move classes online immediately following the break.

“With the health and well-being of our campus communities being paramount, we are taking quick and decisive steps as a safeguard based on the rapidly changing environment in Wisconsin and worldwide,” the email stated.

The email advised against travel outside of Wisconsin and canceled its study abroad trips to high-risk infected areas — the same countries where trips were canceled by UW-Madison. UW-Milwaukee advised students to make arrangements to be away from campus during spring break.

According to UWM Post, some courses may need to be canceled if they can’t adapt to an online setting or remote teaching settings. UW-Milwaukee Provost Johannes Britz asked the deans and other campus leaders to supply additional information on other classes with the potential to be moved online.