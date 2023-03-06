The Red Gym is the home of the Multicultural Student Center. Such a center was one of six recommendations from UW's first diversity initiative. Jeff Miller/UW Communications

ONE MORE WEEK!

Just one week until the much-awaited spring break 2023 is here. Whether this means a relaxing break from school in the comfort of your own home, or an all-inclusive excursion to Panama City Beach with 20 close friends, spring break is a relief for everyone.

Here are some events happening this week that will help the seven days pass a little faster.

Women’s Showcase

Wednesday, March 8 is National Women’s Day! In advance of this, the Multicultural Student Center is hosting a drop-in event at the Red Gym Monday night. Attendees can drop in during the day to pick up stickers and write notes of encouragement or go from 6-8 p.m. to get free snacks and see the opening of the art gallery at the Red Gym.

White Reaper

White Reaper, a Kentucky-based, garage punk band, will play at The Majestic in Madison on Tuesday. This is the third stop of their 2023 tour around the country.

Buy tickets here for as low as $19.50.

Spanish Conversation Hour

Neighborhood House, Madison’s oldest community center, hosts a free weekly Spanish conversation hour every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Whether you are an advanced Spanish speaker or you just know how to say “Hola,” this is a great opportunity to build Spanish skills in a pressure-free zone.

Fences

The UW Theater and Drama Department opened “Fences,” a play about former baseball star Troy Maxon, this weekend.

The show has rave reviews already and they have two more productions this week on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. that students don’t want to miss. Tickets cost $9 for college students and can be purchased here.