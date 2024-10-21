Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

DJ Skeen, Back Alley Band perform electrifying indie set

‘It truly couldn’t have gone better,’ lead guitarist of indie rock group Back Alley Band says
by Nina Donlin
October 21, 2024
Nina Donlin
Crowds gathered outside The Hidden House for DJ Skeen and Back Alley Band performance. Oct. 19, 2024.

Chicagoland group The Back Alley Band and Madison-based DJ Connor Sorg — known as Skeen — performed together Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Hidden House on Madison’s State Street to unite music lovers from Chicago and Madison.

The Back Alley Band and Skeen said they had never played together in the past, since their music styles vary. But, both talents grew up in Oak Park, a western suburb of Chicago, and enjoyed listening to each other’s tunes.

When asked what he admires the most about The Back Alley Band’s music, Skeen said he enjoyed transforming songs.

“[He admires] turning solo pop records into band guitar heavy bangers that can be played all around the country,” Skeen said.

Skeen and The Back Alley Band decided that starting the show off with The Back Alley Band’s indie rock groove and ending it with Skeen’s electrifying performance would make for an unforgettable night.

The concert started with a bang as Ralph Porter, the lead singer of The Back Alley Band, jumped around the stage singing “Maple Syrup” by The Backseat Lovers as well as the band’s popular original song “Flower Girl.” The band, including drummer Ben Kremer, guitarists Sal Defilippis and Jaden Cone and bass player Hunter Olshefke rocked on for an hour as the crowd grew up to the Hidden House roof and swallowed the property’s yard.

University student Lucy Henry, joined by friends from both Oak Park and Madison, said she arrived at the Hidden House early, eager to secure a spot below the front-and-center stage before more fans arrived.

“Skeen rocks,” Henry said. “The Back Alley rocks. The Hidden House rocks. It’s so cool to see such uniquely talented artists come together and put on a show for their friends. I feel so lucky to be one of them.”

After a loud applause once the band finished their final song and latest hit “Brand New,” DJ Skeen sifted to the stage as the crowd roared with excitement. Skeen started his set off spinning beats from his debut project, “OutWest,” a collaborative EP between him and DJ 300 South. The Back Alley Band’s lead singer Porter helped kick off Skeens’ set as lead vocalist for the track “Reason Why.”

As the night grew darker and the crowd grew larger, saxophonist Sam Fox joined DJ Skeen on stage to play a melody intertwining with Skeens’ dynamic song “Till Late Night!” from his debut album.

“I’ve been listening to Skeen for a while and it’s always awesome to see his talent live,” Charlie Blanz, a fan and friend of Skeen said.

When the performance drew to a close, fans filed out from the backyard, upstairs and even the roof of Hidden House, happy to have had their share of such a unique and fun experience.

Back Alley’s lead guitarist Cone, commented on the night.

“It truly couldn’t have gone better. And hey, maybe we’ll do it again in the spring!” Cone said.

