Shopbop pop-up brings trendy, unique clothing to Madison

Students have the chance to shop in person at the iconic online global retail brand Shopbop at their new Madison Pop-Up Shop. From Oct. 17 to Oct. 27, stop by the Pop-Up at 512 State St. for a curated selection of women’s and men’s apparel – and the chance to buy all the clothes and items on your Pinterest board.

The Madison Pop-Up Shop honors where Shopbop began as a store on State Street in 1999. With their 25th Anniversary, they’re returning to their hometown.

Some brands that students will find at the Pop-Up Shop include Polo Ralph Lauren, Lioness, Goop, Ouai, Simkhai, Original Retro Brand, Wisconsin Design Team and PAIGE. You must wondering if there are any in-store perks for customers, and I’m here to tell you some good news.

Shopbop will offer complimentary customizations on select products from Levi’s, Vans and Stoney Clover Lane. Also, there will be an in-store shopping event with Shopbop Senior Fashion Director, Caroline Maguire.

“We’ll be hosting daily activations in-store, from personalization with Levi’s, Stoney Clover and Vans to shopping events with me on Friday, October 25 from five to seven p.m.,” Maguire said in a statement.

Shopbop’s return to Madison isn’t just limited to in-store events. Shopbop will be hosting a variety of events in the area. Enjoy your coffee from “The Shop by Every Bitch Needs a Scrunchie.”

Students who show they have the Shopbop App downloaded on their phones can get free coffees Oct. 17, while supplies last. Shopbop has also partnered with Studs, offering an in-store Wisconsin Badger earring that comes with a $10 discount at Studs for ear piercing services. Similarly, Studs customers can receive a one-time 15% discount for the Shopbop App.

Finally, they have local business partnerships with the Kollege Klub for a classic “Friday After Class,” where people with the app downloaded get a free drink and fun drinking gloves. At Dragonfly Hot Yoga and Turnstyle Cycling, there will be branded Shopbop products such as towels and hair ties.

Some of my favorite trends I noticed Shopbop sporting in their Pop-Up Shop are animal print, studded embellishments, unique bags and fun silhouettes. I have an inkling that studded embellishments, especially on bags, will be a huge fall trend, blending boho chic with bougie city-girl. Students will also love the University of Wisconsin-themed merchandise. Some products I found perfect for the incoming cold weather are Diesel bags, Boy Smells Candles and a Barbour plaid flannel jacket.