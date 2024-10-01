House Republicans’ End Woke Higher Education Act is a recipe for disaster

House Republicans recently passed the End Woke Higher Education Act in an attempt to stop colleges from restricting expressive activity on campus. Republicans believe this bill will serve to promote students’ right to free speech, as they feel the conservative voice has often been silenced on campus, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

At many institutions with a largely liberal student body, it can be difficult to be a conservative student. A student who exists in the minority political affiliation will naturally have a harder time making their voice heard. But, this bill does more than give conservative students the ability to speak up. In fact, it goes far beyond that.

Higher education associates argue this bill will inhibit the current power that colleges have to combat hate speech and unsafe movements on campus that come disguised as free speech, according to the Wisconsin Examiner. Encouraging unlimited expressivity excuses discriminatory practices and makes students vulnerable to an unpredictable world.

Free speech and First Amendment rights are always a topic of conversation throughout colleges across the country. A college campus is a blend of students and faculty with vastly differing beliefs. No two people bring identical experiences and beliefs, and everyone should have the right to express their personal opinions freely. But there is a caveat — free speech should not perpetuate harmful and hateful behavior towards others on campus.

When it reaches the point where one’s opinions become hateful towards another student because of politically charged and hateful misconceptions, then that right disappears. There is a difference between freedom of expression and simply expressing hateful, misguided beliefs. That has become a very blurred line lately.

Recently, it has become common belief that the First Amendment guarantees individuals protection from any social or legal repercussions for hateful behavior. But, college campuses can — and must — impose consequences on students spreading hate speech in certain circumstances. While university interference has the potential to stir up controversy surrounding free speech rights, the safety of students far exceeds the need for positive public perception.

The University of Wisconsin recently adopted a statement of neutrality allowing them to avoid commenting on any political or social controversy unless they really need to. That declaration is extremely dangerous because it doesn’t hold people promoting hate speech accountable.

UW officials are choosing to take a backseat in an arena where they must be leaders. The university is drawing an unclear line in the sand and there is no way to consistently predict if and when they will deem a situation “bad enough” to speak out against.

This policy, in combination with the End Woke Higher Education Act, is a recipe for disaster. A safe environment is key to have a productive academic career and if a student is being attacked by hate speech, there is no longer any protection for them.

This policy and bill send a message that it is okay to say whatever you want, no matter how it affects someone else. It disregards the harmful ramifications that come alongside promoting what are frankly untrue, ill-intentioned comments.

Sammie Garrity ([email protected]) is a sophomore majoring in journalism and political science.