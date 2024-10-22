Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Nicola Yoon speaks at Wisconsin Book Festival about new book ‘One of Our Kind’

Over 50 authors speak at festival’s 23rd Annual Fall Celebration
by Elissa Spatt
October 22, 2024
One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon. October 21, 2024.
Elissa Spatt
One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon. October 21, 2024.

In partnership with the Madison Public Library Foundation, the Wisconsin Book Festival’s 23rd Annual Fall Celebration welcomed over 50 authors to discuss their books Oct. 17-20, including New York Times bestselling author Nicola Yoon.

Yoon is known for her young adult novels, “Everything, Everything,” “The Sun Is Also a Star” and “Instructions for Dancing,” two of which were made into successful movies released by Warner Bros and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in the late 2010s.

The Madison Central Public Library hosted a discussion with Yoon and author Lauren Myracle about Yoon’s new adult thriller, “One of Our Kind,” on Oct. 18.

Advertisements

One of the things Yoon shared during this event was her inspiration for the novel — part of the idea struck her during a conversation with a friend at dinner when he asked if she ever wondered where she’d be if it weren’t for the specter of race and racism. The other bit hit her in 2020 while listening to the podcast “You’re Wrong About” in the shower, Yoon said.

The story follows the main character, Jasmyn, as she and her husband move their family into the planned Black utopia of Liberty, a wealthy neighborhood set up for similar families to form a sense of community. As the book progresses, Jasmyn is disheartened by the lack of care the people around her have for pressing current events involving racism. Suddenly, everyone seems strangely obsessed with the local spa — which leads to a discovery that makes her question everything she thinks she knows about Liberty.

This was Yoon’s first thriller, a fact she discussed in detail. According to Yoon, while “typical” thrillers tend to have a bad guy and a good guy, she wanted to make things more intricate than that.

“We live in a complicated world,” Yoon said. “There are clearly villains and those villains are victims as well, of a larger system.”

Something, though, that stuck with her deeply while authoring the book was the murder of George Floyd. The complexity of modern society was a big talking point with this. Sometimes, Yoon said, it’s easy to just feel like turning away and going to the spa.

When asked about what the correct interpretation of the book was, Yoon was focused on the current systems in place allowing for violence to happen.

“The book is definitely not meant to be prescriptive,” Yoon said. “It genuinely is [about] why we made our society this way … it makes you think about why we built our structures this way and can we fix it … is it worth changing?”

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in ArtsEtc
Broken Crown by Fatima Lavariega. Pastel pencils and mixed media on paper. October 10, 2024.
Indigenous art highlights important perspectives in Madison
Crowds gathered outside The Hidden House for DJ Skeen and Back Alley Band performance. Oct. 19, 2024.
DJ Skeen, Back Alley Band perform electrifying indie set
"Her Art" in the Rotunda Gallery at the Overture. October 10, 2024.
'Her Art' exhibit opens conversations on teenage girls' mental health struggles
Photo courtesy of Manual Theater.
Manual Cinema brings classic horror, Frankenstein to Madison
Shopbop's Madison Pop-Up on State Street provided by Shopbop. Oct. 16, 2024.
Shopbop pop-up brings trendy, unique clothing to Madison
Alison Saar, Mutiny of the Sable Venus, 2024
Tandem Press launches 'Where My Girls At?' exhibit celebrating print, artists
More in Books
Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing
UW Institute for Creative Writing Fellows present work with Wisconsin Book Festival
Photo courtesy of Naima Green
Author shows Black culture in Midwest through new book in visit to UW
R.E. Hawley
Wisconsin Book Festival hosts graduating MFA students
Q&A: Author, UW alum Robert Greene shares advice, experiences
Q&A: Author, UW alum Robert Greene shares advice, experiences
'250 Years of Phillis Wheatley': Where African-American literary history began
'250 Years of Phillis Wheatley': Where African-American literary history began
Wisconsin Book Festival announces 22nd annual Fall Celebration author lineup
Wisconsin Book Festival announces 22nd annual Fall Celebration author lineup
Donate to The Badger Herald